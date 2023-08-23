Former abductees of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are set to receive $1,400 (about Shs 5.2 million) as a package to start a new life from Bridge Way Foundation, a UK-based Non-governmental Organization.

About 50 former abductees who were rescued by the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) in December 2022 have been undergoing training in vocational studies in addition to amnesty granted by government.

Bulama Bukarti, the Vice President in charge of programs at Bridge Way Foundation says the money is meant to help them start business when they are resettled, which he hopes can prevent them from rejoining the rebellion.

The former abductees are both Ugandan and Congolese nationals including 16 juveniles.

Just yesterday, a joint force of the UPDF and FARDC under Operation Shujaa reportedly rescued 31 other abductees.