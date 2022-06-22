By Ritah Kemigisa

The sacked former Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Cornwell Muleya is today expected to be produced before the Anti-Corruption Court.

Muleya was yesterday arrested for defying an order to report to the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

According to Dr Patricia Achan, the Deputy IGG, Muleya had earlier been summoned to the inspectorate as part of an ongoing investigation into mismanagement during his time as CEO.

Muleya’s troubles started in April 2021 when he was sent on forced leave amid accusations of among other things financial mismanagement, unethical conduct in the recruitment of personnel and failure to supervise staff.

He was also accused of delaying the operation of the Airbus planes, delaying the implementation of the ground handling and self-handling programmes, and presiding over abuse of the procurement system.

He was later suspended on May 21, 2021, along with another five top managers including the Human Resource Manager, Joseph Sebbowa, and the Director of Safety, Bruno Oringi.

Muleya’s contract was terminated on February 15.