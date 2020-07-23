

The former Attorney General and Nakawa MP Fred Ruhindi has picked nomination forms to stand as Member of Parliament for Nakawa Division on the National Resistance Movement ticket.

Ruhindi lost to opposition’s Forum for Democratic Change Michael Kabaziguruka during the 2016 elections and he retired from active politics.

He however says that he has returned to fulfill what he did not complete, most especially organizing city dwellers who have been on various occasions been chased from the streets of Kampala by getting for them legitimate places to work from.

He also says that he is slated to skill the youths in the division and change the mindset of the people in the division to work hard and take on jobs that are available.

Ruhindi will be tussling with Kabaziguruka, the spokesperson of People Power Joel Ssenyonyi and Nakawa mayor Ronald Balimwezo, among others for this seat come 2021.