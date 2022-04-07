BY SIMON PETER EMWAMU

The former auxiliary commanders of the Arrow Boys militia which helped flash out the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels from Teso in 2004 have summoned all the former militias for an urgent meeting scheduled for tomorrow in Kapelebyong district.

On Tuesday, hundreds of locals from a number of villages bordering Karamoja fled as Karimojong warriors staged attacks in reiteration to the killing of suspected warriors in Acinga Sub County.

The meeting has been confirmed by Mike Mukula, the NRM vice chairperson for eastern Uganda, who also served as chairperson of the Arrow Boys Militia that was formulated in June 2003.

He tells KFM that they are in the finally process of meeting president Museveni to bless their quest to have the former arrow boy militia used as supplementary force to guard settlements in the areas that have suffered the wrath of the Karimojong warriors.

Mukula adds that he and the State minister for disaster preparedness Musa Ecweru will be heading to Kapelebyong tomorrow to meet and harmonize certain issues as they wait for communication from the president.

The disarmed auxiliary force is said to have had close to 15,000 fighters.

Mukula said once the plea from the people is Okayed, the former arrow boys will assume the role of being home guards in areas where cattle raids are still being witnessed.

Mr Francis Aruo, LC3 chairperson for Magoro Sub County, in Katakwi district said the call to arm the youth and veterans is long overdue.