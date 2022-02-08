By Ruth Anderah

The former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) boss, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho has been sued over the alleged torture of Samuel Masereka, the coordinator of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kasese district.

Gen Kandiho was recently sent to South Sudan as a special envoy and replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi as CMI chief.

In his case file before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala this morning, Masereka a student of Medical Radiography at Earnest Cook, Mengo in Kampala says that on January, 7, at around 6pm while playing pool at a local pub in Kasese, he was abducted by UPDF soldiers and detained at Kilembe Police station.

Masereka in his supporting affidavit narrates how he was subjected to torturous acts by CMI officers including daily flogging , water boarding and numerous interrogation sessions while inquiring into the inside activities of his party ; NUP.

As a result, Masereka says he sustained permanent injuries on every part of his body for which he still receiving treatment.

He has asked court to issue declaratory orders that torture is criminal and for compensation for his violated rights.