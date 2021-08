By Benjamin Jumbe

Former minister of defense Adolf Mwesige has today assumed his new office of clerk of parliament.

Mwesige was appointed clerk of parliament by President Museveni recently and replaced Jane Kibirige.

Mwesige was this morning handed over the office by the Deputy Clerk Henry Waiswa who has been acting since Kibirige was retired.

Kibirige, the first female Clerk to Parliament, assumed office on the 08 February 2012 and had served in that capacity since then.