BY DERRICK WANDERA

Former Electoral Commission (EC) commissioner Tom Buruku has died.

His demise was confirmed by one of the family members.

Hilary Madira Oswa, a nephew to the deceased says they have not yet established the cause of death from the autopsy but according to him, Buruku has been battling heart complications, hypertension, and kidney problems.

Madira said that on Monday, Buruku went for his routine dialysis at Dr Ssekasanvu’s Hospital in Kamwokya and upon he returned to his Garuga home in Kampala, he complained of the general body.

He also failed to have supper and developed breathing complications in the middle of the night, according to Madira.

Born in 1943, Buruku is survived by five children and a wife with whom they have been staying in his home in Garuga.

In 2002, Buruku was appointed EC commissioner for a term of seven years before his service was extended to 2016 in the same office after which he left to serve as Honorary Consul of Ghana to Uganda.

While serving at EC as commissioner, Buruku is reported to have made various crucial decisions which according to Mr Joseph Biribonwa, the Chairman Board of Directors, National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA), and former deputy chairman EC, made him stand out.

Before working as commissioner at EC, Buruku served in different capacities at the Uganda Red Cross Society. Information obtained from the Uganda Red Cross social media page indicates that he served as Secretary-General, from 1981 to 1985 before he served as Chairman Central Board of Governors, from 1997 to 2021.

Buruku also served as Director Africa Department at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). He also served as Head of Delegation IFRC in South Africa and Sierra Leon.

In December 2020, Buruku was quoted by NTV saying, “While I served at the Red Cross during the Luweero war, I wrote a letter to Paul Muwanga who was the minister of defense at the time about the suffering that was going on. I was blasted for it and accused of discrediting the government.”

In 2013, Bukuru was awarded the Henry Dunant Medal from the International Red Cross Crescent Movement and Federation.

Buruku also served in the British American Tobacco (BAT)-Uganda.

Mr Biribonwa said, “Buruku was also a businessman who respected his job and was always smart in the way he conducted his business. He was also my personal friend so I will miss him so much and may his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson said yesterday that, “We stand with the family of our former colleague in this trying time, and may God Rest him in peace.”

Last evening, Mr Madira said the family was working on Buruku’s full biography and would share it once it was ready.

Tentative programme

Wednesday; The body will be taken to his residence at Entebbe and spend the night at Calvary COU – Kagave.

Thursday: The body goes to, All saints Church Kampala then spends the night at Okuvu COU – Kampala.

Friday; Body leaves for Arua spends the night at Maracha Kijomoro Poo.

Saturday; Body comes to Mvara Congo Zone spends the night at Home of Late Semei Osoa.

Sunday; Burial Service at Emmanuel Cathedral at 11:00 am Prompt