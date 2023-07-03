The High Court in Kampala has directed ex-Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Director Col Kaka Bagyenda and 14 security operatives to pay Shs175 million to a businessman who was illegally tortured and detained at Lwamayuba island in Kalangala district for more than a year without any charges. The order was issued by Justice Musa Ssekaana.

This is after the victim, a one Musa Nsereko proved to court that he was arrested on May 27, 2018, by a combined forces of the Internal Security Organisation and other militia while coming from Kyengera to Nabbingo.

He contends that he was arrested by plain-clothed security operatives who detained him in a safe house at Lwamayuba island in Kalangala but he was never informed of any reason why he was arrested.

Nsereko also proved that he was detained on the island for 17 months and he was never allowed to see his relatives, lawyers, or get medical treatment for the injuries.

He told Court that while in detention, he was subjected to torture which resulted in breaking his hand, and forced labour.

In his ruling, Justice Ssekaana noted that whereas there is a comprehensive legal regime that prevents and prohibits torture, it is evident that the violations of the right to freedom in the form of torture and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment are still rampant in Uganda.

The Judge said there is sufficient evidence that Col Bagyenda and his group are responsible for the torture inflicted onto Nsereko but not the government.

According to the judgment issued online, Nsereko was awarded interest at a rate of 15% from the date of ruling until payment in full.