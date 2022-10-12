The former Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa has been exonerated of murder and theft charges clamped on him nearly 3 years ago.

Sakwa and three other suspects were arrested and charged with the murder of Charles Isanga, a resident of Nakabango village in Jinja north city division.

Prosecution alleged that Sakwa and his group while implementing lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19 beat up Isanga and robbed him of shop items when they found him operating beyond the curfew time resulting into his death.

Sakwa and colleagues were remanded to Kirinya prison but Sakwa secured court bail and the case has been going on since March 2020.

However, Jinja court Chief Magistrate, Jude Okumu said the complainants failed to provide substantive evidence to criminalise Sakwa and dismissed the case without costs.

Sakwa said the dismissal of this case is a sigh of relief to him, adding that his job as RDC had been lost.