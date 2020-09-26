By Herbert Zziwa

Former Kampala Mayor, Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala, Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebagala confirmed Saturday morning.

He had been admitted to International Hospital Kampala (IHK) days ago.

Ssebagala was Mayor of Kampala between 2006 and 2011.

He was also an independent presidential candidate in the 2006 general election before dropping out and joining the Kampala mayoral race which he won.

In mid-December 2005, Ssebagala broke ties with the Democratic Party (DP), after he came third in the party presidential primaries, which was won by Ssebaana Kizito, and registered himself as an independent.

Before his death, Ssebagala had expressed interest in contesting for Kampala Lord Mayor seat in the 2021 General Elections, saying he would challenge the current Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.