By Ritah Kemigisa

Former Kazo Member of parliament Gordon Bafaki died in a last night accident that happened along the northern Bypass in Kampala.

His death has been confirmed by the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa in a tweet.

According to Tayebwa, Bafaki was an assertive legislator who pushed for the interests of his people and the country.

Bafaki lost his MP seat to Dan Kimosho during the 2021 general election.

More details to follow.