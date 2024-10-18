Three former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials, including the former Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, her Deputy Eng. Edward Luyimbazi, and the Director of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Okello, were arraigned before the Kasangati Magistrates Court on Friday. They face charges stemming from the Kiteezi landfill tragedy that claimed over 30 lives.

The trio is accused of manslaughter, a grave offense punishable by life imprisonment. In the alternative, the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged them with causing death by a rash and negligent act through a series of omissions, including; Continuing to operate the Kiteezi landfill site without necessary permits, failing to take immediate action despite warnings of a looming disaster, permitting continued dumping of waste at the landfill, failing to warn neighboring residents of the danger, and failing to decommission the Kiteezi landfill.

The charges are based on the respective responsibilities held by the three officials during their time at KCCA.

The DPP, led by Chief State Attorney Lillian Omara, alleges that Kisaka, Luyimbazi, and Okello committed the offenses between July 2020 and August 10, 2024 in various locations within Kampala and Lusanja in Kiteezi.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.