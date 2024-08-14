Dr. Eron Lawrence, a former Kyambogo University lecturer, has been committed to the High Court to stand trial on charges of defiling a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

Nakawa Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege ordered the committal following the completion of the police investigation. The prosecution presented evidence alleging that the senior lecturer used a male erectile dysfunction drug to defile the underage girl.

State Attorney Eunice Mbaine submitted the committal papers to the court. The prosecution contends that on October 12, 2023, between Kyambogo University and Namugongo village in Wakiso District, Dr. Eron sexually assaulted the visually impaired minor when he was HIV positive and in authority over her.

Court records indicate that on October 9, 2023, the victim, who was the president of a school association, traveled with Dr. Eron and other students from Gulu University, Kyambogo University, and Gulu High School to attend a conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Dr. Eron left his car at the airport and transported the students back, dropping them off at their respective destinations.

However, the visually impaired victim was the last to be dropped off. Evidence shows that she was sitting in the co-driver’s seat while Dr. Eron was driving. After she complained of thirst and drank water provided by the accused, she blacked out. The prosecution alleges that Dr. Eron then administered a tablet to the victim, claiming it was an emergency pill.

Two days later, the victim reported the incident to her school matron, who subsequently informed the headteacher before Police intervened.

The prosecution intends to present DNA and toxicological analysis reports, the victim’s clothing, CCTV footage, and other evidence during the trial. They seek a conviction based on the assertion that Dr. Eron has no defense.

Dr. Eron has been remanded until the High Court hears the case.