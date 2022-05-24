By Prossy Kisakye

The former leader of opposition in parliament, Winnie Kiiza, has expressed a need to economically empower women to be able to participate in elective positions.

She made the remarks while giving a key note address at the multi-stakeholder dialogue on Women council elections organized by the Netherlands Institute of Multiparty Democracy in Kampala.

Kiiza, noted that due to monetarization of politics in Uganda, many women have shunned politics because they can’t finance their campaigns yet they don’t have property that can be used as collateral in banks to get funds.

She thus called for economic empowerment of women so that they may be in position to participate effectively with their male counterparts in an election without fear.