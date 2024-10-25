Thomas Kwoyelo, a former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), is scheduled to receive his sentence on October 25, 2024, at the High Court in Gulu. The International Crimes Division of the High Court, sitting in northern Uganda, convicted him on 41 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Kwoyelo was found guilty of offenses including murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, and violations of the Penal Code Act. These charges stem from his involvement in the LRA’s 20-year insurgency in northern Uganda, led by Joseph Kony, from 1992 to 2005.

The judges presiding over the case are Michael Elubu, Stephen Mubiru, Duncan Gaswaga, and Andrew Bashaija. Kwoyelo was convicted of breaching the Fourth Geneva Convention and committing atrocities such as willful killing, hostage-taking, extensive property destruction, causing serious bodily harm, and inhumane treatment. He was also found guilty of crimes against humanity, including cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, enslavement, torture, pillaging, and other related offenses.

The prosecution alleges that Kwoyelo committed these crimes between 1994 and 2005 in Pabbo and Lamogi sub-counties in Amuru district. On October 14, 2024, the prosecution requested life imprisonment for Kwoyelo’s involvement in murder and kidnapping, along with additional sentences for other crimes. They emphasized the severity of his actions. However, the defense argued that Kwoyelo’s 16 years in custody were sufficient punishment.

Victims’ counsels supported the prosecution’s call for life imprisonment and emphasized the need for reparations for the victims.

In March 2024, the International Criminal Court ruled that Joseph Kony, the former leader of the LRA, would be confirmed as guilty of war crimes in absentia. This decision was made after efforts to locate Kony proved unsuccessful. The ICC determined that Kony qualified as a person who could not be found and that a confirmation hearing could proceed in his absence.