By Moses Ndhaye

Former Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde has underscored the need for the government to put in place infrastructure that can support industrialists’ efforts towards reducing the environmental pollution.

She says instead of blaming them, the government should lay proper infrastructure across all the industrial parks to address the pollutant fumes and effluent from the industries.

Kyambadde also asks industrialists to comply with the country’s environmental regulatory framework to ensure a clean and environment.