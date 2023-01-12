President Museveni has directed that deceased former minister of state for public service ,Sezi Mbaguta be given an official burial.

The development has been confirmed by the minister of presidency, Milly Babalanda who says burial arrangements are ongoing.

The 77-year-old died in sleep at her home in Nakasero on Tuesday.

Mbaguta served as minister for 10 years since 2006 and was also a one-term woman Member of Parliament for Rukungiri district from 2011.

She is famous for telling off teachers who were complaining about better pay to resign in 2016. She had in 2013 suggested tabling a motion in parliament for teachers to put on uniforms.

This was long before she and then public service minister Henry Muganwa Kajura survived a censure in 2014 over alleged payroll irregularities.