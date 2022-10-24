Mr Ali Nadduli, a son to Hajji Abdul Nadduli on Monday morning confirmed to this publication that his brother Suleiman Jakana Nadduli, died at 3:00am from Orient Medical Centre in Wobulenzi Town, where he had been rushed shortly after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

“Jakana is dead. He died shortly after we rushed him to Orient Medical Centre in Wobulenzi Town. His health has not been good from the time he was involved in a road accident,” he said briefly. Read more here.