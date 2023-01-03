By Mike Sebalu

Police have confirmed the arrest and detention of former Member of Parliament for Obongi County, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting violence over issues related to a ferry while attending a funeral in Iwasa sub-county in Obongi district and is currently being held at Obongi Central Police Station.

According to Ignatius Dragudu, the North West Nile Region acting Police Spokesperson, the matter is under investigation and the former MP, who is also FDC secretary for mobilization is expected to be produced in court in Moyo district later today.

“It is true, the former area MP was arrested yesterday at around 9:45 in Iwasa sub-county. While at a funeral, he was uttering some words inciting people around there about the issue of a ferry,” Dragudu said.