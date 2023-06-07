By Kevin Githuku

Former Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama is dead. The celebrated Ugandan comedian and businessman is said to have died of a heart attack at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Lubwama’s death was first announced by his business associate events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo.

“Hon Kato Lwabwama is dead. Your former MP is dead. That’s what I can say,” Bajjo announced in a short video clip he shared on his social media platforms before an administrator of Lubwama’s Twitter handle, @Kato_Lubwama. Read more