Jailed former Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyangwa is expected to re-appear in court today on charges of trespassing into a piece of land and maliciously destroying a cassava plantation worth Shs5 million.

Munyangwa is expected to appear before Kajjansi Court chief magistrate, Doreen Olga Karungi.

He is jointly charged with Bugu zone LC1 chairperson Busabala Ward-Masajja, Paddy Kabuye, Ssekitoleko Issa; a casual laborer, Joweria Nakafeero, and Godfrey Buwembo, a student.

These were allegedly arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption unit on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 after a complaint filed by the owner of land comprised situated on block 272 plot 256; Dechomai Asset Trust number Three LCC at Mutungo cell in Wakiso district.

According to the owner, he obtained a lease on the said land but he cannot enjoy quiet possession as Munyagwa and his colleagues have since claimed ownership of the same.

Munyagwa and colleagues are battling 4 counts including; criminal trespass, malicious damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution led by Charlotte Kwikiriza states that between May 26th and June 3rd, 2023 at Mutungo cell in WaKiso district, the group with an intention to annoy entered upon the contentious land and destroyed cassava in the garden belonging to one Janan Opio.

However, Munyagwa claims he rightly bought the said land from Ssekitoleke’s family at Shs310 million.