By Benson Tumusiime | Monitor

Former Kawempe South Division MP Mubarak Munyagwa has been remanded to Luzira prison following his arrest alongside four other people on charges of criminal trespass, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mr Munyagwa and five of his alleged accomplices appeared before Kajjansi Chief Magistrate, Doreen Karungi on Tuesday afternoon and denied the charges against them. Ms Karungi remanded them until June 12 when they will be produced in court again.

charge sheet, a copy of which was seen by this publication, indicates that the 44-year-old politician and businessman, Paddy Kabuye, Joweria Nakafero, Godfrey Buwembo, Isa Sekitoleko and others still at large, between May 26 and June 3, 2023 at Mutungo cell in Wakiso District, entered upon the land comprised in LRV 3839 Folio 20, Kyadondo Block 272 Plot 256 in possession of Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three LCC with intent to annoy the said Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three L.C.C.