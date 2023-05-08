Former Aruu North Member of Parliament, Odonga Otto, has handed himself to the Aswa River Region Police Headquarters in Gulu City, days after police launched a manhunt for him over allegations of aggravated torture and robbery in Pader District.

Otto and a group of vigilantes are accused of beating and severely injuring three charcoal dealers in the Atanga sub-county in the Pader district on April 30th.

Speaking to the media earlier, Otto explained why he did so.

He however denied the robbery allegations against him, saying they are trumped up since he was not within the Acholi Sub-region on the date the alleged incidents were reported.

Last week, three people lodged complaints of torture and robbery at Atanga Police Station against Odonga Otto and other suspects who are still on the run.

“I’m surprised, I saw on social media that the police want me and I have come. I have been in Kampala since Eid so it’s very interesting that the trumped-up charges and allegations labeled against me happened the very day I was in Kampala,” Odonga said.