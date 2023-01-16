By Mike Sebalu

The Office of the Vice President and Government Chief Whip have given the former 9th members of parliament Shs35 million to grow their association dubbed the 9th Parliament Association.

The association is led by former Tororo municipality MP, Sanjay Tanna and deputized by the former Bubulo East MP Simon Mulongo. This was a cash pledge at their reunion held at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Monday, January 16.

The association focuses on improving the plight of former members of parliament after realising that on average after an election, 60-68% of MPs lose.

According to Simon Mulongo, former legislators are not given any retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip who represented Vice President, Jesica Alupo told the former MPs in the 9th parliament that the vice president will extend Shs30 million to the group. His office also pledged Shs5 million towards the cause.