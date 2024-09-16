A former Mulago Hospital engineer, Perez Batanda, has been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of causing financial loss to the hospital through irregular multiple payments to a company for work that had already been paid for.

Batanda, the only remaining suspect awaiting trial in this case, is jointly charged with nine other former Mulago Hospital staff, including the then Executive Director, Dr. Byarugaba Baterana.

Batanda, who appeared in court using crutches due to a mobility impairment, denied two counts of causing the government a financial loss of Shs970.934,610 million.

It is alleged that between the financial years 2016/2017 and 2019/2020, while working at Mulago Referral Hospital, Batanda and his co-accused irregularly caused multiple and double payments to Setramanco International Ltd and Convention World Ltd, totaling over Shs900 million. These payments were purportedly for the relocation and installation of multi-ironers from lower to upper Mulago, which had already been awarded to the same companies and paid for by Mulago Hospital.

Prosecution, led by Gloria Inzikuru, further alleges that all ten accused persons violated procurement procedures related to servicing and repairing sterilizing equipment. By making irregular double payments to suppliers, they caused the government a financial loss of over Shs11 billion during the financial years 2016-2017 and 2019/2020.

Meanwhile, Dr. Byarugaba Batererana and eight others have complied with their bail conditions by reporting back to court. The case has been adjourned until November 11, 2024.