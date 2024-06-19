Former Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital Dr Byarugaba Baterana has been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and remanded to Luzira Prison over corruption related charges.

The charges stem from the alleged irregular payment of billions of shillings to some suppliers.

He is jointly accused with nine others including former hospital employees and directors of a private company, Setramaco International Limited and Convention World Limited.

Dr Baterana and others have been charged with the offences of abuse of office and causing financial loss regarding contested payments of billions of taxpayers’ money.

These are said to have flouted payment procedures amounting to over Shs11bn, when they among other things irregularly processed payment of Shs 3bn to Setramaco International Limited purportedly for the payment supply of consumables.

These were reportedly meant to be used in the routine servicing and repair of large size sterilization equipment with an alleged capacity of 1500 litres, which never existed at the hospital; an act that was prejudicial to the interests of their employer.

The group is also accused of making another payment of over Shs1.5bn to the same company for sterilization equipment.

While Shs7.5bn went to the alleged supply of consumables and repair and service of sterilization equipment at old Mulago, Kirudu and Kawempe hospitals. However, they have denied the charges slapped against them.

Presiding magistrate, Albert Asiimwe has sent the suspects on remand because it was already late for court to hear and determine their bail application although the charges against them are bailable.

They are expected to return to court on June 24 for hearing of the bail application.