By Ritah Kemigisa

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is in the country.

He is expected to be installed as the chancellor of Cavendish University of Uganda today at a ceremony where he will also confer degrees ad award diplomas and certificates at the University’s 10th graduation ceremony.

Goodluck was appointed as the third chancellor of the president replacing former Tanzania president Benjamin Mkapa who was the second chancellor before he died in July last year.

Mkapa replaced former Zambia president Kenneth Kaunda who died this year in June.

On Wednesday, he paid a courtesy call to the president a State house Entebbe.

According to President Museveni, they discussed matters of mutual interest including trade and business in the country.