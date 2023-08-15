The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi has been dragged to court by former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) managing director Mr. Richard Byarugaba.

According to a suit before Kampala High Court, Byarugaba is accusing Amongi of failing to endorse his re-appointment for a third term of office.

Byarugaba says for the period he has been at the helm of the fund, he has demonstrated exceptional stewardship in technology, innovation, and customer appreciation on top of transforming the fund to a tune of over 2, 000, 000 members with management assets reaching 1.7 trillion shillings and therefore he is fit for re-appointment.

He contends that despite numerous recommendations from the Fund’s appointments board, the permanent secretary in the Gender and Labour ministry, the legal advice from the Attorney General, and absolvemet of any financial impropriety by the parliamentary committee constituted to investigate financial mismanagement in NSSF; minister Amongi has refused to endorse his re-appointment and has since written to the board to begin a new process of appointing a managing director and instead endorsed the re-appointment of his deputy Parick Ayota.

He wants orders to quash the minister’s letter and directive to the board dated 30th June 2023 and compel her to discharge her statutory duty and complete his appointment as the Fund’s managing director.

Byarugaba further accuses minister Amongi of acting with animosity and bias, alleging that she assumed the role of an accuser, investigator, prosecutor, and judge when she leveled allegations of financial impropriety against him.

He further accuses the minister of ignoring the IGG’s report which cleared him of these crafted allegations and vindicated the NSSF board’s report that he is fit for re-appointment due to his previous performance in office.

KFM understands that Byarugaba’s term of office expired in November 2022.