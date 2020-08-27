

A former Registrar with the Uganda nurses and mid-wives council Rebecca Nassuna has been charged before the Anti-corruption court with causing a loss of over Shs 1 billion in the procurement of the Nurses and mid-wives Gazette register of 2018.

Prosecution’s states that Nassuna Rebecca, a 57 year old nursing officer together with two Ministry of Health Procurement Officers, Robert Musinguzi and Steven Sseppuuya flouted PPDA rules and Regulations when they spent the money in the said Procurement which was not in the approved budget of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council.

Nassuna is further accused of having initiated the Procurement of Conference Services for the nursing school staff retreat without confirming the availability of funds; and her co-accused persons went ahead to prepare PPDA forms after services had been rendered with signatures not from the service provider which was-Hotel Paradise of Nile Ltd; thus ending up presenting a fictitious evaluation report to the contracts committee.

Nassuna and Sseppuuya have appeared before Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe and denied the charges; while Criminal Summons have been issued to Musinguzi Robert to appear in court on September 9th to answer to the same charges.

Nassuna has been granted a cash bail of Shs 5 million, together with her valid passport in court while Seppuuya has been ordered to deposit a Shs 3 million cash bail.