Former Omoro County parliamentary seat candidate Simon Toolit Akecha has died, two days after he was reportedly admitted at Lacor hospital, Gulu, according to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Toolit, who has been the Acting Head of Policy for NUP, died Monday afternoon according to the party principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

“It is very unfortunate that he has passed without seeing the justice and good governance which he so much struggled for, all his life. Details regarding burial arrangements are being discussed with the family, and will be communicated in due course. May his soul rest in peace,” Bobi Wine said via his twitter handle. Read more