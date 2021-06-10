By Muhereza

Former Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has thanked President Museveni for giving him the opportunity to serve the country in different capacities and welcomed his new appointment as a special envoy for special duties.

Dr Rugunda was dropped from the position of Prime Minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle before he was appointed as a special envoy for special duties.

He calls on Ugandans to remain united and work towards accelerating development and economic transformation amid the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile former state minister for regional affairs Dr. Philemon Mateke says he has no regrets that he was dropped from cabinet and instead expressed happiness that his daughter Sarah Nyirabashitsi was appointed state minister for Youth and Children Affairs.

Dr Mateke who was a minister of education in the 1980 Uganda People’s Congress government and was later appointed state minister for regional affairs in March 2015 and dropped in the June 2021 cabinet reshuffle says that he has used the opportunity to serve Ugandans and is happy to retire.