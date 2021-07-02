By Anthony Wesaka

Former Ministry of Public Service principal accountant in the pensions department, Mr Christopher Obey has died.

“He died today. He had a history of pneumonia which has been disturbing him. It worsened yesterday (Thursday) and we rushed him to Mulago National Referral Hospital. He was put on oxygen but he, unfortunately, died today,” Uganda prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine confirmed.

Mr Obey was in 2016 convicted with several officials at the same ministry in connection to forgery of a judicial document in order to siphon over Shs88.2 billion pension cash.

Other convicts in the multi-billion public service pension scandal included former Director of Research and Development, Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa and Jimmy Lwamafa, the former permanent secretary. Mr Obey was handed a 10-year jail term which he has been serving.

Additionally, Mr Obey was in July 2017 also convicted with other two officials at the public service ministry in connection to the forgery of a judicial document in order to siphon over Shs15.4 billion pension cash.

*Details to follow…