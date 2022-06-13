By Ivan Ssenabulya

The former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Finance and the Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, his former deputy Patrick Ocailap and former Director Budget at Finance Ministry Kenneth Mugambe have today appeared before parliament’s committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to respond to matters raised by the Auditor General on performance of the Land Commission.

The committee chaired by Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi has tasked the officials to explain why they okayed the disbursement of Shs10.6 billion to pay land claimants before due diligence was done on them.

The Auditor General’s report revealed a number of irregularities in effecting that particular presidential directive including double payment to some claimants.

The AG also queried the move the minister of finance to initiate the request for money, which would have been the job for Uganda Land Commission.