Ms Geraldine Ssali, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, was granted bail on Friday by Justice Jane Kajuga. She was released on a cash bail of Shs35 million.

Her sureties were required to provide a bond of Shs50 million each, not in cash, to ensure her attendance in court. Ssali was barred from traveling outside Uganda without court permission, and her passport and land title were retained by the court until the conclusion of the case. However, she can apply to the court for her passport if she needs to travel.

Justice Kajuga ruled that Ssali presented substantial sureties who could influence her return for trial. She also noted that if Ssali absconds, the court will pursue her sureties to pay the Shs50 million bond each.

The judge observed that the prosecution had not provided evidence to support the police’s claim that Ssali would interfere with witnesses. She also considered that Ssali has a fixed place of residence, has no previous charges against her, and has spent over 60 days in remand.