The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Ms. Geraldine Ssali Busulwa, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court on August 28, 2024, to apply for bail.

Ssali presented a range of documents to support her application, including her passport, national ID, residence letter, land title, and lease certificate. Additionally, she provided five sureties, comprising close family members and long-time friends, who attested to their financial stability and commitment to ensuring her return to court as required.

However, prosecution, represented by Edward Muhumuza, objected to her bail request, citing concerns about potential interference with state witnesses. They also argued that her release could pose a risk of asset disposal given the serious nature of the charges involving substantial sums of money.

The court is set to deliver its ruling on the bail application on Friday at 2 PM.

Ssali is accused of conspiring with Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, Elgon County MP Ignatius Wamakuyu, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba, lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankonko, and Leonard Kavundira, a principal cooperative officer in the trade ministry, to defraud the government of billions of shillings intended to compensate war victims for the Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society.