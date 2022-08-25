By Ritah Kemigisa

Former security Minister and number two of the six original members of the then NRA, Gen Elly Tumwine has died.

Details regarding his death remain scanty

However the 68 year old four star general was this month airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya where he has reportedly been fighting for his life.

The General, a historical member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) High Command, looked frail and was reportedly wheeled through the airport to take the flight.

The health of Gen Tumwine, who hails from Mbarara District, has been a subject of public speculation for a while, including when he was still a Cabinet minister.

Tributes for the deceased have started trickling in.

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze has described the death of the deceased as a great blow to the country.