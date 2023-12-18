Former Speakers of Parliament received a shiny start to their week, as current Speaker Anita Among handed them brand new vehicles on Monday.

Al Haji Moses Kigongo, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Rebecca Kadaga, and Prof. Edward Rugumayo, all of whom served as Parliament’s speakers received the vehicles on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ms. Among revealed that Parliament will be giving the former Speakers new cars every 5 years with the government footing the bill for fuel, maintenance, and drivers’ salaries.

“I thank the Almighty God for keeping all of them alive to witness this great day when they returned to the August House they presided over many years ago. We would have loved to receive all our former Speakers without exception but some have passed on in retirement while others passed on in office,”she said.

Among also noted that the recent enactment of the Parliamentary Pensions Act expanded the beneficiaries to include all Speakers who served Uganda since 1979.