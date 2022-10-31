Former Uganda Airlines boss Cornwell Muleya has been set free and acquitted on charges of disobeying the Inspectorate of Government (IG) lawful orders.

Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza ruled that Muleya’s failure to appear before the IGG was excusable since it was proved that he was out of the country and upon his return he was sick.

During the hearing of his defence, Muleya produced air tickets before court indicating that he had travelled out of the country.

He also produced a medical document showing that he had been put on bed rest for two days. Muleya was battling with the offence of disobedience of lawful orders issued by the Inspectorate of Government.

According to the evidence before court, the orders required Muleya to appear before IGG and be interrogated over allegations of mismanagement of public funds, procurement, and recruitment of staff at Uganda Airlines; but he refused to comply without justifiable reasons.