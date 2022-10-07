The defence hearing of a case against former Uganda Airlines boss, Cornwell Muleya is expected to begin today at Buganda Road Court.

Muleya who is out on bail is expected to appear before Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza to defend himself on allegations that he disobeyed the Inspectorate of Government’s lawful orders.



This is after on September 23rd 2022 Court ruled that Muleya had a case to answer on the said charges due to evidence adduced by the Inspectorate.



According to prosecution, the said orders required Muleya to appear and be interrogated on allegations of mismanagement of public funds, procurement, and irregular recruitment of staff at Uganda Airlines but he allegedly refused to comply without justifiable reasons.

The presiding Grade One Magistrate ruled that Senior Inspectorate Officer, Rogers Kinobe proved that Muleya was actually in the country when he was duly served with the IGG summons dated 23rd May 2022, but chose to ignore it.

Muleya is now expected to give sworn-in evidence in his defense