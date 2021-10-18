By MONITOR REPORTER

Police in Kampala are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old former driver with United Nations (UN) who was lynched by a group of boda boda riders in Mengo after knocking one of their colleagues.

It is alleged that Aziz Bashir was on Sunday involved in a minor accident with an unidentified boda boda rider who scratched his car, a Toyota Allex.

“He got out of the vehicle, but failed to agree with the motorcycle rider. It is from there that two motorcycles shielded the rider, who was involved in a traffic accident with Bashir. The rider left the scene but as the deceased pursued the alleged rider, he knocked another motorcyclist,” Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, Bashir was intercepted by a group of boda boda riders as he was approaching Lyna Primary School, pulled him out of the car and beat him to death.

