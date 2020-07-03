

Police have launched investigations into reports that former Vice President, Prof Gilbert Bukenya organised a political gathering of over 600 people at his home in Kakiri, Wakiso district.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Prof. Bukenya used fully packed commuter taxis to ferry people with campaign posters, in defiance of the covid-19 prevention directives.

Onyango says they had deployed around his home to stop the meeting but he later shifted his rally to Masulita.

So far three of the commuter taxis have been impounded as investigations into a case of engaging in acts likely to spread an infectious disease continue.

Political rallies are currently illegal and in partial lock down measures to stem the spread of Coronavirus, commuter taxis were directed to carry half capacity.