By Winfred Watenya

Former Vice president Dr Specioza Kazibwe today joins a high level mediation panel on Sudan that was recently constituted by the African Union.

In its latest attempt to end the Sudan conflict, the African Union Peace and Security Council endorsed an all-inclusive meeting that kicks off today, running until July 15, in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa.

The meeting to be chaired by Ghanaian Lawyer Mohamad Ibin Chambas who is also the AU High Representative for Silencing Guns, will be attended by both warring parties and other political movements.

Also on the panel is Mozambican diplomat, Francisco Madeira.

Since the war began in April last year, between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, several peace bids have been launched.

One was fronted by the US and Saudi Arabia, but its several ceasefire commitments were never adhered to.