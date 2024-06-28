Officials from the National Planning Authority (NPA) have revealed that the National Development Plan IV (NDPIV) is nearing completion, with implementation set to begin within one year.

According to Vincent Operemo, the Manager Strategic Planning at NPA, the plan’s formulation, which started last year, prioritizes flagship projects in the country.

These include the 2027 AFCON games, which Uganda will be co-hosted with Kenya.

Operemo notes that the games will stimulate economic growth and development, driven by increased activity in sectors like hospitality, food, and other services.

The plan also focuses on industrial parks, science, technology, innovation, development of the Kampala metropolitan area, and value addition.

The NDPIV is expected to be completed by December, ahead of the expiration of the current plan, NDPIII, in 2025.

Operemo was speaking at the ongoing dialogue on the budget for financial year 2024/25 with members of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association.