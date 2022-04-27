By Ritah Kemigisa

Preparations for Martyrs Day Celebrations on 3rd June which will be animated by Fort Portal Catholic Diocese are in high gear.

The diocese which last led the celebrations 25 years ago in 1997 is however still in need of about Shs 300m to cater for the millions of pilgrims that will attend the event for the first time after two years of lockdown.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Catholic secretariat at Nsambya, the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese Rt Rev Robert Muhiirwa said they have so far collected Shs 700m out of which Shs 500m is a pledge from President Museveni.

He meanwhile says a number of activities have been lined-up including a special prayer that is recited at the end of mass, Walk of Faith on May 5th, Fundraising mass at Kitante and dinner on May 1st and 2nd respectively.

This year’s Martyrs day celebrations will run under the theme “Baptized and sent to Witness Christ with Love and Hope”