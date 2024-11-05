Ugandans have been urged to obtain court adoption orders to legalize their adoptions.

Barbara Mutagubya, the executive director of Sanyu Babies Home, said that the majority of foster parents lack legal documents to support their adoptions.

She noted that this creates insecurity for the adopted children, who may face eviction and denial of inheritance rights in the event of their foster parents’ death.

“It becomes very difficult for them to finalize adoption in Uganda when it comes to the legal fees that lawyers always charge. We are saying, that there be a one-stop-center, let there be support from government that if any Ugandan parent wants to foster and eventually adopt the child, they can go to the Chief Magistrates Court. Let there be somebody to support them,” she said.

Meanwhile, she implored Ugandans to embrace adoption to provide children in foster care institutions with the opportunity to have families.