The joint security forces in Karamoja sub-region say they have arrested four suspects and recovered five guns during separate operations, according to a statement issued by Major Isaac Oware, Public Information Officer of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Third Division.

On February 10, 2024, a night patrol conducted a cordon and search operation in Lomonye village, Morulem parish, Kaabong East Sub County, Kaabong district, according to Oware. This resulted in the recovery of two Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) along with 17 live rounds of ammunition.

Four male adult suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal possession of firearms and are currently held in custody at the UPDF’s 45 Infantry Battalion headquarters in Kaabong district for further investigation.

Seven cows, fifteen goats, four sheep, and two donkeys suspected to have been stolen by the aforementioned suspects were also impounded for further management.

In another operation aimed at pursuing criminal elements in Kapsanyang, Losilang Sub-county, Kotido district, one armed warrior was apprehended and an SMG number 16090 with 16 live rounds of ammunition was recovered.