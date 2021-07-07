By Andrew Bagala and By Paul Adude

A six-year-old boy has been found dead, four days after he went missing in Entebbe Town, Wakiso District.

Eriya Kato Were’s body was found in a decomposing state by detectives after they had arrested the suspected kidnapper- who led them to the crime scene on Wednesday.

“The suspects had demanded Shs4m from the parents of the child as ransom to release him. The parent was able to recognize the voice of one suspect,’’ Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire told Daily Monitor that the prime suspect ‘‘admitted to the kidnap and led the detectives to where the victim’s body was.’’

