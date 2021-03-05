By Job Bwire

Four radio presenters and comedians popularly known for acting parody skits under their stage name Bizonto have been re-arrested.

Mercel Mbabali, Simon Peter Ssabakaki, Julius Sserwanja and Gold Kimatono were arrested at Radio Simba over a July 2020 satirical skit that authorities think it was promoting sectarianism.

The CID spokesperson, Charles Twine, said they would be arraigned at Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court later today because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sanctioned their file.

“They are on their way to Buganda Road court. They had a sanctioned file for allegations of promoting sectarianism,” Mr Twine said.

