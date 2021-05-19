By Ruth Anderah

Four people have been charged and sent on remand at Kitalya government prison for alleged theft of electricity materials.

The four include; Michael Niwamanya Director of Muconcent Technical Services Ltd, a resident of Ssekatawa zone Nakulabye in the Makindye division, Ashraf Turyatemba, Obadia Matsiko, and Abdul Matovu both electricians working with Muttico Technical services Ltd.

They have been produced before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza and denied three counts of theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution led by Patricia Chingtho states that between 29th April and May 1st at Kayiwa zone and Ssenkatu zone in Rubaga division stole electricity materials all valued at approximately Shs320million the property of UMEME.

Michael Niwamanya is separately charged with another offense of receiving and retaining stolen electricity materials were knowing that they were feloniously obtained.

The stolen electricity materials include; aluminum conductors, bolts, polymerics, and so many other items.

They are remanded until May 27th, when they will re-appear for mention of the case.