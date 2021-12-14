Four senior officials working with Apac District local government accused of being involved in a Shs400 million salary scandal have been rearrested.
The suspects, who were apprehended on Monday evening, include; the chief finance officer, senior human resource officer, a senior accountant and the district sports officer.
The suspects are now being detained at Apac Central Police Station pending transfer to Kampala, Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Emma Ngabirano said.
